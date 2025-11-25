Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New Orleans Saints and their ninth-ranked pass defense (192.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Waddle's next game against the Saints, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jaylen Waddle Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.09

58.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Waddle is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (67th overall), putting up 102.5 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has posted 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's turned 23 targets into 14 catches for 218 yards and one TD.

Waddle has been targeted 33 times, with 20 receptions for 332 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 45.2 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he came through with six catches and 110 receiving yards with one touchdown (17.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Waddle's game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.5 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 15 yards on the day.

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Saints this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Saints this season.

