Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle will match up with the second-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (169.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Waddle worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Bills? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jaylen Waddle Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.25

67.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Waddle is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (64th overall), with 82.9 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has totaled 196 yards and one score on 12 catches (19 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 25.6 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that period.

Waddle has caught 24 balls (on 36 targets) for 401 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 52.4 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Waddle's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 17.0 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on nine targets) for 110 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

