Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be up against the team with last year's 26th-ranked pass defense, the Indianapolis Colts (229.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Waddle worth considering for his next matchup against the Colts? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Jaylen Waddle Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.50

61.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle 2024 Fantasy Performance

Waddle picked up 91.6 fantasy points (6.1 per game), 48th at his position and 162nd in the NFL.

Waddle accumulated 20.4 fantasy points -- eight catches, 144 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the New England Patriots, which was his best game last year.

In Week 14 versus the New York Jets, Waddle put up 11.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: nine receptions, 99 yards.

Waddle accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards, on two targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts Defensive Performance

Last season, Indianapolis allowed four quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Colts allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Indianapolis allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Colts allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Indianapolis allowed over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Colts allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Indianapolis allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Colts allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Colts allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

