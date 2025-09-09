Jayden Reed Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Green Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed will take on the team with last year's third-ranked passing defense, the Washington Commanders (189.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Reed for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jayden Reed Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 11, 2025

September 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.23

35.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 142 fantasy points (8.4 per game), Reed was 21st at his position (and 85th in the league).

Reed accumulated 10.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 45 yards receiving, on three catches (five targets), and one touchdown.

Reed picked up 29.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 138 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Reed put up 20.1 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: seven receptions, 139 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 17 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Reed collected 0.6 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: one reception, six yards, on four targets.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Against Washington last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Commanders last year.

In the passing game, Washington allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Commanders allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Washington allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

Against the Commanders last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Against Washington last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Commanders allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

On the ground, Washington allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Commanders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

