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Jayden Reed 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jayden Reed 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is the 48th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 29.5 points a year ago (113th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Reed's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points21.3336117
2026 Projected Fantasy Points102.610833

Jayden Reed 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Detroit Lions -- Reed finished with 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 45 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Lions10.553451
Week 14Bears5.344310
Week 15@Broncos5.565550
Week 16@Bears4.133350
Week 17Ravens4.144410
Wild Card@Bears11.774431

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Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Reed's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jayden Reed221920713
Christian Watson553561166
Tucker Kraft4432489612
Matthew Golden442936102

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Want more data and analysis on Jayden Reed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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