Jayden Reed 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is the 48th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 29.5 points a year ago (113th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
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Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Reed's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|21.3
|336
|117
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|102.6
|108
|33
Jayden Reed 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Detroit Lions -- Reed finished with 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 45 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|10.5
|5
|3
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Bears
|5.3
|4
|4
|31
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|5.5
|6
|5
|55
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|4.1
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 17
|Ravens
|4.1
|4
|4
|41
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bears
|11.7
|7
|4
|43
|1
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Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Reed's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jayden Reed
|22
|19
|207
|1
|3
|Christian Watson
|55
|35
|611
|6
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|44
|32
|489
|6
|12
|Matthew Golden
|44
|29
|361
|0
|2
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