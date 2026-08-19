Jayden Reed 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is the 48th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 29.5 points a year ago (113th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Reed's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 21.3 336 117 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 102.6 108 33

Jayden Reed 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Detroit Lions -- Reed finished with 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 45 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 10.5 5 3 45 1 Week 14 Bears 5.3 4 4 31 0 Week 15 @Broncos 5.5 6 5 55 0 Week 16 @Bears 4.1 3 3 35 0 Week 17 Ravens 4.1 4 4 41 0 Wild Card @Bears 11.7 7 4 43 1

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Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Reed's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jayden Reed 22 19 207 1 3 Christian Watson 55 35 611 6 6 Tucker Kraft 44 32 489 6 12 Matthew Golden 44 29 361 0 2

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