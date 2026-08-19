Jayden Higgins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Houston Texans' Jayden Higgins was 47th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 88.5. Going into 2026, he is the 52nd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Jayden Higgins Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|63.7
|188
|49
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.7
|182
|72
Jayden Higgins 2025 Game-by-Game
Higgins picked up 14.8 fantasy points -- two catches, 88 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|3.2
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|2.8
|1
|1
|28
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|0.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|8.4
|1
|1
|24
|1
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|3.2
|4
|4
|32
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|9.4
|8
|4
|34
|1
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Jayden Higgins vs. Other Texans Receivers
The Texans ran 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jayden Higgins
|68
|41
|525
|6
|7
|Nico Collins
|120
|71
|1117
|6
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|106
|82
|777
|3
|11
|Xavier Hutchinson
|57
|35
|428
|3
|6
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