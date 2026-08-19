Jayden Higgins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Houston Texans' Jayden Higgins was 47th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 88.5. Going into 2026, he is the 52nd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Jayden Higgins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 63.7 188 49 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 57.7 182 72

Jayden Higgins 2025 Game-by-Game

Higgins picked up 14.8 fantasy points -- two catches, 88 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 3.2 3 2 32 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 2.8 1 1 28 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Titans 8.4 1 1 24 1 Week 5 @Ravens 3.2 4 4 32 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 8 49ers 9.4 8 4 34 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jayden Higgins vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans ran 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jayden Higgins 68 41 525 6 7 Nico Collins 120 71 1117 6 16 Dalton Schultz 106 82 777 3 11 Xavier Hutchinson 57 35 428 3 6

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