Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their top-ranked pass defense (131 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Daniels a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Falcons? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Jayden Daniels Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 219.74

219.74 Projected Passing TDs: 1.66

1.66 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.06

35.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

With 39.8 fantasy points in 2025 (19.9 per game), Daniels is the 21st-ranked player at the QB position and 39th among all players.

In two games this season, Daniels has compiled 433 passing yards (43-of-72) with three passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 39.8 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 85 yards rushing on 18 carries.

In Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Daniels put up 19.7 fantasy points, amassing 200 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 17 rushing yards with his legs.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Falcons have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

