Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will take on the 27th-ranked pass defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (256 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Daniels for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jayden Daniels Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.7

21.7 Projected Passing Yards: 209.81

209.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.97

72.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

With 39.8 fantasy points this season (19.9 per game), Daniels is the 11th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 12th among all players.

Through two games this season, Daniels has completed 43-of-72 passes for 433 yards, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 39.8 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 85 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Daniels completed 57.1% of his passes for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions with 17 rushing yards on the ground, good for 19.7 fantasy points.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Raiders have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown reception by three players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this year.

