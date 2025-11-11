Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Jayden Daniels faces a matchup versus the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (207.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Jayden Daniels Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 192.18

192.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.36

1.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.10

41.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Daniels Fantasy Performance

Daniels is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position (41st overall), posting 111.4 total fantasy points (18.6 per game).

During his last three games, Daniels has piled up 520 passing yards (47-of-70) for four passing TDs with two picks, leading to 54.5 fantasy points (18.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 138 yards rushing on 28 carries with two touchdowns.

Daniels has accumulated 951 passing yards (86-of-138) with seven TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 91.3 fantasy points (18.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 194 yards rushing on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

The highlight of Daniels' fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, when he completed 73.1% of his passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on his way to 21.6 fantasy points. He also had 52 rushing yards on 10 attempts (5.2 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Jayden Daniels stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 153 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 51 yards on 10 attemptsand one touchdown on the ground (15.2 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Dolphins have allowed just two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

