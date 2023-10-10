Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a matchup versus the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (196.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Smith-Njigba for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Smith-Njigba this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Smith-Njigba vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.40

4.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.23

34.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba has produced 6.2 fantasy points in 2023 (1.6 per game), which ranks him 121st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 282 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has accumulated 4.9 total fantasy points (1.6 per game), reeling in nine balls (on 15 targets) for 49 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, as he posted 3.4 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on six targets) for 34 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 0.5 fantasy points. He had three receptions for five yards on the day.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bengals have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up a TD catch by eight players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Bengals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.