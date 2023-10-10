Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals
Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a matchup versus the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (196.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Thinking about Smith-Njigba for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you below.
Smith-Njigba vs. Bengals Game Info
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 4.40
- Projected Receiving Yards: 34.23
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance
- Smith-Njigba has produced 6.2 fantasy points in 2023 (1.6 per game), which ranks him 121st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 282 player in fantasy football.
- In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has accumulated 4.9 total fantasy points (1.6 per game), reeling in nine balls (on 15 targets) for 49 yards and zero touchdowns.
- The highlight of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, as he posted 3.4 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on six targets) for 34 yards.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 0.5 fantasy points. He had three receptions for five yards on the day.
Bengals Defensive Performance
- Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cincinnati this year.
- The Bengals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.
- Cincinnati has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.
- The Bengals have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.
- No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.
- The Bengals have given up a TD catch by eight players this season.
- No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this season.
- The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.
- A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this season.
- No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Bengals this season.
