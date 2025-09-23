Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces a matchup against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (264.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Smith-Njigba's next game versus the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.70

78.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 36.3 fantasy points in 2025 (12.1 per game), Smith-Njigba is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 49th overall.

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Smith-Njigba produced 15.6 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on six targets for 96 yards and one TD.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Arizona has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown reception by three players this season.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Cardinals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

