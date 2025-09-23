Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces a matchup against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (264.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.
With Smith-Njigba's next game versus the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Date: September 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3
- Projected Receiving Yards: 78.70
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance
- With 36.3 fantasy points in 2025 (12.1 per game), Smith-Njigba is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 49th overall.
- Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Smith-Njigba produced 15.6 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on six targets for 96 yards and one TD.
Cardinals Defensive Performance
- Arizona has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.
- A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this year.
- A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Arizona this year.
- The Cardinals have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.
- Arizona has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.
- The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown reception by three players this season.
- Arizona has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.
- The Cardinals have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.
- Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.
- The Cardinals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.
