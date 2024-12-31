Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams
Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (223.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth a look for his next matchup versus the Rams? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.
Smith-Njigba vs. Rams Game Info
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Day: January 5, 2025
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9
- Projected Receiving Yards: 60.25
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance
- With 151.7 fantasy points in 2024 (9.5 per game), Smith-Njigba is the ninth-ranked player at the WR position and 62nd among all players.
- In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has put up 27.5 fantasy points (9.2 per game), as he's converted 30 targets into 21 catches for 210 yards and one TD.
- Smith-Njigba has put up 50.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 39 targets into 30 catches for 366 yards and two TDs.
- The highlight of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, as he posted 30.0 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on 13 targets) for 180 yards and two scores.
- From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, when he mustered only 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.
Rams Defensive Performance
- Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.
- Los Angeles has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.
- The Rams have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.
- Los Angeles has allowed eight players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.
- The Rams have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.
- Los Angeles has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.
- The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.
- Los Angeles has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.
- A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this year.
