Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (223.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

is Smith-Njigba worth a look for his next matchup versus the Rams?

Smith-Njigba vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.25

60.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 151.7 fantasy points in 2024 (9.5 per game), Smith-Njigba is the ninth-ranked player at the WR position and 62nd among all players.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has put up 27.5 fantasy points (9.2 per game), as he's converted 30 targets into 21 catches for 210 yards and one TD.

Smith-Njigba has put up 50.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 39 targets into 30 catches for 366 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, as he posted 30.0 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on 13 targets) for 180 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, when he mustered only 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Rams Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed eight players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this year.

