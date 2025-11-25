Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces a matchup against the seventh-ranked passing defense in the league (186.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering Smith-Njigba for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 110.28

110.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.59

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 175.0 fantasy points in 2025 (15.9 per game), Smith-Njigba is the top fantasy player at his position and 20th overall.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has tallied 365 yards and three scores on 22 catches (28 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 56.0 fantasy points (18.7 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has been targeted 51 times, with 38 receptions for 617 yards and four TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 88.3 fantasy points (17.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he tallied 29.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 9.0 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 79 yards on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed a TD catch by 13 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

