Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces a matchup versus the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (217.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5

18.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 109.25

109.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.63

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba is currently the top fantasy player at his position (24th overall), racking up 145.9 fantasy points (14.6 per game).

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has ammassed 327 receiving yards and one touchdown on 22 catches (27 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 40.9 (13.6 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has totaled 612 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 38 catches (54 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 81.4 (16.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Smith-Njigba's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 22.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's game versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 9.0 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 79 yards on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed only one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Tennessee this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

