Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (216 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Smith-Njigba, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Rams.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 95.61

95.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 134.3 fantasy points in 2025 (14.9 per game), Smith-Njigba is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 26th overall.

During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 29 times, with 21 receptions for 345 yards and two TDs, resulting in 47.6 fantasy points (15.9 per game) during that stretch.

Smith-Njigba has tallied 639 receiving yards and four scores on 37 catches (51 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 89.0 points (17.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with eight catches and 162 receiving yards with one touchdown (22.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 9.0 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 79 yards on the day.

Rams Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

