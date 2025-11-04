Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is looking at a matchup against the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (231.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 98.08

98.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 119.0 fantasy points in 2025 (14.9 per game), Smith-Njigba is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 27th overall.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has caught 24 balls (on 36 targets) for 414 yards and two touchdowns, good for 54.5 fantasy points (18.2 per game).

Smith-Njigba has tallied 625 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 36 catches (50 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 82.7 (16.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, as he posted 22.2 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed eight passes on 13 targets for 162 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (9.0 points) in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in four balls for 79 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this year.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

