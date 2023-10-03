Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), RB Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos will play the New York Jets, who have the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the league (148 yards allowed per game).

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Williams vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.59

4.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.16

24.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

0.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.69

8.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 18.9 fantasy points in 2023 (4.7 per game), Williams is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 152nd overall.

Looking at his last three games, Williams has totaled 13.2 fantasy points (4.4 per game) as he's rushed for 86 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 25 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 46 yards on seven grabs (nine targets).

The high point of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Miami Dolphins, a game when he went off for two catches and 23 receiving yards (6.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams let down his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears last week, when he managed only 0.9 fantasy points (2 carries, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this year.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass against the Jets this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD against New York this season.

The Jets have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.