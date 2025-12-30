Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Running back Javonte Williams faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL (145.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Williams a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Giants? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Javonte Williams Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.54

39.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.50

11.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 207.8 fantasy points in 2025 (13.0 per game), Williams is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position and 30th among all players.

During his last three games, Williams has 30.8 total fantasy points (10.3 per game), toting the ball 37 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added nine yards on two catches (five targets).

Williams has delivered 57.5 total fantasy points (11.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 71 times for 305 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 30 yards on seven receptions (12 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Jets, when he carried 16 times for 135 yards and one touchdown on his way to 25.9 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for four yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up just 3.4 fantasy points (13 carries, 29 yards).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of 16 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Giants have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

New York has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this season.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed five players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this year.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

