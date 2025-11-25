Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Running back Javonte Williams has a matchup against the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL (97.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his next matchup against the Chiefs? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Javonte Williams Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.17

66.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.56

8.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 150.3 fantasy points in 2025 (13.7 per game), Williams is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 26th overall.

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 25.7 total fantasy points (8.6 per game), running the ball 57 times for 263 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 14 yards on four receptions (five targets).

Williams has put up 60.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during his last five games, running for 420 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 89 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 24 yards on six grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 5, as he put up 25.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 135 rushing yards on 16 carries (8.4 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams' matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 3.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 29 yards on 13 carries on the day with five catches for five yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

