Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the league (106.6 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth a look for his next game against the Raiders?

Javonte Williams Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.05

79.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.34

14.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has put up 130.9 fantasy points in 2025 (14.5 per game), which ranks him eighth at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 27 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Williams has posted 41.0 fantasy points (13.7 per game), running for 240 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 47 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 10 yards on three grabs (seven targets) as a receiver.

Williams has 70.3 total fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 76 times for 404 yards with four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 19 yards on nine catches (17 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 5, as he posted 25.9 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 135 rushing yards on 16 carries (8.4 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up just 3.4 fantasy points (13 carries, 29 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Raiders have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Raiders this season.

