Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 26th-ranked pass defense (255.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jauan Jennings Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.74

51.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jennings is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player (106th overall), tallying 16.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

Through two games this year, Jennings has put up 16.5 fantasy points, as he's hauled in seven passes on 15 targets for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Jennings produced 14.9 fantasy points, recording five receptions on 10 targets for 89 yards and one TD.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown reception by two players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Cardinals have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

