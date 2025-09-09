Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings will be up against the team with last year's 27th-ranked pass defense, the New Orleans Saints (238.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Jennings for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Jennings this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jauan Jennings Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.43

30.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 99th overall and 27th at his position, Jennings picked up 133.5 fantasy points (8.9 per game) in 2024.

Jennings accumulated 1.6 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 16 yards receiving, on two catches (five targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Jennings accumulated 35.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 175 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears, Jennings put up 21.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: seven receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Jennings ended up with 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 13 yards, on four targets.

Jennings accumulated 2.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 27 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

The Saints surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 10 opposing QBs last season.

Against New Orleans last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Saints last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New Orleans let five players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Saints gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Against New Orleans last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, six players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Saints last season.

Against New Orleans last season, 16 players ran for at least one TD.

The Saints allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Jauan Jennings? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.