Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Wideout Jauan Jennings faces a matchup against the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (198.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

For more information on Jennings, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Seahawks.

Jauan Jennings Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.56

61.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

Jennings is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 113th overall, as he has put up 114.8 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

During his last three games Jennings has been targeted 15 times, with 10 receptions for 150 yards and four TDs. He has posted 39.0 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that stretch.

Jennings has reeled in 19 balls (on 28 targets) for 230 yards and six touchdowns in his last five games, good for 59.0 fantasy points (11.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Jennings' fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 15.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jauan Jennings' matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.7 fantasy points. He had one reception for seven yards on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has allowed seven players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD catch by 19 players this year.

Seattle has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jauan Jennings?