Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings will take on the team with last season's 11th-ranked pass defense, the Seattle Seahawks (211.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Jennings for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jauan Jennings Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.27

55.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Jennings picked up 133.5 fantasy points (8.9 per game) -- 27th at his position, 99th in the NFL.

In his best performance last season -- Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Jennings accumulated 35.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Jennings' 21.0 fantasy points in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears -- seven receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In what was his worst game of the year, Jennings finished with 1.3 fantasy points -- one reception, 13 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In his second-worst game of the season, Jennings ended up with 2.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 27 yards, on five targets -- in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Last year, Seattle allowed only one quarterback to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Seahawks last year.

In the passing game, Seattle allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Seahawks allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Seattle allowed seven players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Seahawks allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Seahawks allowed just three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Seattle allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Seahawks allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

