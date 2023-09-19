Jared Goff Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the league (133.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Goff a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Falcons? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Goff vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.58

17.58 Projected Passing Yards: 263.97

263.97 Projected Passing TDs: 1.86

1.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.97

7.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 36.9 fantasy points in 2023 (18.5 per game), Goff is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 17th overall.

In two games this season, Goff has piled up 576 passing yards (50-of-70) with four passing TDs and one pick, leading to 36.9 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed -1 yards rushing on five carries.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Goff connected on 80.0% of his passes for 323 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, good for 22.9 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Atlanta has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Falcons have given up a TD reception by three players this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.

