Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will meet the Chicago Bears -- whose passing defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last season (217.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Goff a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bears? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jared Goff Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Passing Yards: 254.29

254.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.66

1.66 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.42

4.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff 2024 Fantasy Performance

Goff picked up 323.5 fantasy points (19.0 per game), sixth at his position and sixth in the league.

In his one game this year, Goff picked up 10.9 fantasy points. He finished 31-of-39 for 225 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

In his best game last season, Goff picked up 41.1 fantasy points -- 38-of-59 (64.4%), 494 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.

In his second-best game of the season, Goff accumulated 34.6 fantasy points -- 24-of-29 (82.8%), 412 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 21 yards -- in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Goff accumulated 7.8 fantasy points -- 15-of-30 (50%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 10 versus the Houston Texans.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 8.8 -- was in Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Goff put together this stat line: 34-of-55 (61.8%), 307 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Bears Defensive Performance

Against Chicago last season, four players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bears last season.

Through the air last season, Chicago allowed at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bears gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Chicago let eight players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Bears last season, 14 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Bears allowed more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

On the ground, Chicago allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Bears allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

