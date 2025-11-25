Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Quarterback Jared Goff has a matchup against the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (182.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Goff, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Packers.

Jared Goff Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 270.95

270.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 1.86

1.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Goff is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (14th overall), with 191.0 total fantasy points (17.4 per game).

During his last three games, Goff has compiled 854 passing yards (67-of-112) for six passing TDs with two picks, leading to 54.1 fantasy points (18.0 per game) during that period.

Goff has compiled 1,379 passing yards (112-of-178) with nine TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 83.8 fantasy points (16.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Goff's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 34.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, when he mustered only 10.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 241 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Packers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Green Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Packers have given up a TD reception by 11 players this year.

Just two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Green Bay this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Packers this year.

