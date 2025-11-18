Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will be up against the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (225.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jared Goff Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 267.35

267.35 Projected Passing TDs: 2.02

2.02 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.90

4.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 173.8 fantasy points in 2025 (17.4 per game), Goff is the 12th-ranked player at the QB position and 15th among all players.

Through his last three games, Goff has connected on 64-of-107 passes for 859 yards, with six passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 56.3 total fantasy points (18.8 per game).

Goff has completed 107-of-165 throws for 1,303 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 83.4 total fantasy points (16.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 13 rushing yards on four attempts.

The highlight of Goff's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as he tallied 34.0 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 241 yards and one touchdown with one interception with seven yards on two attempts on the ground (10.3 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Giants have given up a TD catch by 17 players this season.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

The Giants have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

