Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Quarterback Jared Goff has a matchup against the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league (209.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Detroit Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Goff's next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jared Goff Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 280.52

280.52 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.51

4.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Goff is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (15th overall), with 161.7 total fantasy points (18.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Goff has generated 54.5 fantasy points (18.2 per game), as he's amassed 845 yards on 70-of-99 passing with six touchdowns and one pick.

Goff has compiled 1,306 passing yards (112-of-151) with 11 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 91.4 fantasy points (18.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 12 yards rushing on five carries.

The peak of Goff's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, when he carried one time for six yards on his way to 34.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 241 yards and one touchdown with one interception with seven yards on two attempts on the ground (10.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Eagles have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Eagles have given up a TD catch by eight players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Eagles this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.