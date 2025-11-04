Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will be up against the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (253.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Goff's next game against the Commanders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jared Goff Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Passing Yards: 264.90

264.90 Projected Passing TDs: 1.91

1.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.89

4.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Goff is currently the 14th-ranked player in fantasy (17th overall), with 136.9 total fantasy points (17.1 per game).

In his last three games, Goff has compiled 46.5 fantasy points (15.5 per game), completing 68-of-95 throws for 728 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Goff has compiled 79.3 fantasy points (15.9 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 103-of-145 passes for 1,154 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 12 rushing yards on five carries.

The peak of Goff's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he compiled 34.0 fantasy points with 334 passing yards, five TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added six rushing yards on one carry (6.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, when he managed only 10.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 241 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Washington has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.