Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will take on the team with last year's 13th-ranked pass defense, the Green Bay Packers (215.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jared Goff Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 253.34

253.34 Projected Passing TDs: 1.46

1.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 3.99

3.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Goff 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked sixth at his position and sixth overall, Goff picked up 323.5 fantasy points (19.0 per game) last season.

In Week 15 last year versus the Buffalo Bills, Goff posted a season-best 41.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: 38-of-59 (64.4%), 494 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Goff finished with 34.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 24-of-29 (82.8%), 412 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 21 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 10 against the Houston Texans -- Goff finished with 7.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 15-of-30 (50%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 8.8 -- was in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Goff put together this stat line: 34-of-55 (61.8%), 307 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Packers Defensive Performance

Last year, Green Bay allowed just three quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Packers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Green Bay allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Packers last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Green Bay gave up more than 100 receiving yards to just two players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Packers gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Green Bay last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, four players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Packers last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Packers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

