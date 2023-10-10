Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose pass defense was ranked ninth in the NFL last season (203.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Buccaneers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Williams vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.31

3.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.52

24.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Williams 2022 Fantasy Performance

Williams picked up 14.1 fantasy points (2.4 per game), 134th at his position and 383rd in the NFL.

In his one game this year, Williams picked up 0.2 fantasy points. He had two receiving yards on two catches (three targets) and zero touchdowns.

Williams picked up 10.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 41 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, which was his best game last season.

In Week 17 versus the Chicago Bears, Williams picked up 4.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: zero receptions, zero yards. That was his second-best output of the year.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Last season, Tampa Bay allowed one quarterback to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay gave up two or more touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Tampa Bay allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

The Buccaneers allowed 29 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Last year, no player reeled in more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay.

In terms of run D, the Buccaneers allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tampa Bay gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

