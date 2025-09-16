Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (298 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Williams' next game versus the Ravens, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jameson Williams Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.79

56.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 19.4 fantasy points in 2025 (9.7 per game), Williams is the 19th-ranked player at the WR position and 82nd among all players.

Through two games this season, Williams has accumulated 19.4 total fantasy points, hauling in six balls (on nine targets) for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Williams put up 16.8 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on four targets for 108 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Ravens this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jameson Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.