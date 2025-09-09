Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears -- whose pass defense was ranked 16th in the league last year (217.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Williams for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jameson Williams Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.76

45.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 68th overall and 13th at his position, Williams picked up 154.2 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in 2024.

In his one game this season, Williams picked up 2.6 fantasy points. He had 23 receiving yards on four catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last year -- Week 16 versus the Chicago Bears -- Williams accumulated 21.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 143 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last season, Williams picked up 19.5 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams accumulated -0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, -4 yards, on one target -- in Week 7 versus the Minnesota Vikings, which was his poorest game of the year.

Williams accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 3 versus the Arizona Cardinals).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago gave up more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last year.

Last year, the Bears allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Chicago allowed at least two touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bears allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Chicago allowed over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Bears last season, 14 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Bears yielded more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Chicago allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

In the ground game, the Bears allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

