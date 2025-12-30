Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams will match up with the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (222 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Williams for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jameson Williams Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.43

63.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (60th overall), putting up 147.5 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has compiled 30.1 total fantasy points (10.0 per game), hauling in 14 balls (on 22 targets) for 241 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has been targeted 41 times, with 28 receptions for 481 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 60.3 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers, when he carried one time for -5 yards on his way to 19.9 fantasy points. He also had seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 144 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed nine players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed five players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 24 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to six players this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

