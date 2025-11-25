Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers and their fifth-ranked pass defense (182.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Williams for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jameson Williams Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.28

65.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 87.2 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), Williams is the 23rd-ranked player at the WR position and 94th among all players.

During his last three games Williams has been targeted 17 times, with 10 receptions for 207 yards and two TDs. He has posted 33.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during that period.

Williams has produced 46.2 fantasy points (9.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 14 passes on 25 targets for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, when he tallied 17.9 fantasy points with six receptions (on seven targets) for 119 yards and one TD.

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers this season.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

