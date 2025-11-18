Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will meet the New York Giants, who have the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league (225.2 yards allowed per game).

Is Williams a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Giants? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Jameson Williams Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.03

70.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (82nd overall), posting 87.2 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has put up 46.2 fantasy points (15.4 per game), as he's converted 20 targets into 14 catches for 273 yards and three TDs.

Williams has totaled 339 receiving yards and four scores on 20 catches (29 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 58.8 points (11.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, when he collected 17.9 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in six balls (on seven targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

New York has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

New York has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

