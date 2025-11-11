Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 11 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wide receiver Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league (209.3 yards conceded per game).

Considering Williams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Eagles? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jameson Williams Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.10

63.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Williams is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (109th overall), posting 71.5 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

During his last three games Williams has been targeted 15 times, with 10 receptions for 185 yards and two TDs, resulting in 30.5 fantasy points (10.2 per game) during that period.

Williams has compiled 44.1 total fantasy points (8.8 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 17 balls (on 23 targets) for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders last week, as he put up 17.9 fantasy points by grabbing six passes (on seven targets) for 119 yards and one score.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game against the Eagles this year.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

