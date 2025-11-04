Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver Jameson Williams is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (253.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Detroit Lions play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Williams' next game versus the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jameson Williams Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.11

59.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Williams is currently the 40th-ranked player in fantasy (147th overall), with 53.6 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

During his last three games Williams has been targeted 15 times, with 10 receptions for 132 yards and two TDs. He has posted 25.2 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during that stretch.

Williams has put up 29.9 fantasy points (6.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 13 passes on 24 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, when he caught two balls on four targets for 108 yards with one touchdown, good for 16.8 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Commanders have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Commanders have allowed a TD reception by 15 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this year.

