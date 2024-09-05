Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams will take on the team with last season's 20th-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Rams (231.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Williams a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Williams vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.67

6.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.29

48.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 236th overall and 77th at his position, Williams picked up 56.3 fantasy points (4.7 per game) in 2023.

In his best performance last year -- Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers -- Williams accumulated 18.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 25 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams put up 11.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: two receptions, 53 yards and one touchdown.

Williams accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, two yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

The Rams allowed at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles gave up at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Last season, the Rams allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Los Angeles let eight players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Rams last season, 22 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Los Angeles last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Rams allowed one player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last season, the Rams didn't allow any player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

