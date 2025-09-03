Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will be up against the team with last season's 13th-ranked passing defense, the Green Bay Packers (215.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jameson Williams Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.62

55.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 154.2 fantasy points (10.3 per game), Williams was 13th at his position (and 68th in the league).

In his best performance last season -- Week 16 against the Chicago Bears -- Williams accumulated 21.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 143 yards and one touchdown.

Williams' 19.5 fantasy points in Week 17 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- five receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Williams picked up -0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, -4 yards, on one target -- in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, which was his poorest game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the year, Williams ended up with 0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on three targets -- in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay allowed more than 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Packers last season.

Through the air last season, Green Bay gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Packers last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Green Bay last season, two players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Packers allowed 22 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed only one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Packers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 11 players ran for at least one TD.

The Packers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last year.

