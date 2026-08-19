Jameson Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Jameson Williams is the 25th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Detroit Lions player was 10th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 154.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Jameson Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 136.8 57 8 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 120.6 83 22

Jameson Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

Williams accumulated 19.9 fantasy points -- seven catches, 144 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Packers 2.6 5 4 23 0 Week 2 Bears 16.8 4 2 108 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4.3 3 2 43 0 Week 4 Browns 3.7 8 2 40 0 Week 5 @Bengals 1.0 1 1 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 12.6 7 6 66 1 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 2 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jameson Williams vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Williams' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jameson Williams 102 65 1117 7 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown 172 117 1401 11 34 Jahmyr Gibbs 94 77 616 5 12 Sam LaPorta 49 40 489 3 4

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