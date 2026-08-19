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Jameson Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jameson Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Jameson Williams is the 25th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Detroit Lions player was 10th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 154.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Jameson Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points136.8578
2026 Projected Fantasy Points120.68322

Jameson Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

Williams accumulated 19.9 fantasy points -- seven catches, 144 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Packers2.654230
Week 2Bears16.8421081
Week 3@Ravens4.332430
Week 4Browns3.782400
Week 5@Bengals1.01190
Week 6@Chiefs12.676661
Week 7Buccaneers0.02000

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Jameson Williams vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Williams' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jameson Williams10265111778
Amon-Ra St. Brown17211714011134
Jahmyr Gibbs9477616512
Sam LaPorta494048934

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Want more data and analysis on Jameson Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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