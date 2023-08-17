2023 James Madison Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

In 2023, the James Madison Dukes have posted a record of 5-0. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

James Madison 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bucknell September 2 W 38-3 Dukes (-46.5) 51.5 2 @ Virginia September 9 W 36-35 Dukes (-6.5) 40.5 3 @ Troy September 16 W 16-14 Trojans (-2.5) 46.5 4 @ Utah State September 23 W 45-38 Dukes (-5.5) 52.5 5 South Alabama September 30 W 31-23 Dukes (-2.5) 48.5 7 Georgia Southern October 14 - Dukes (-5.5) 58.5 8 @ Marshall October 19 - - - View Full Table

James Madison Last Game

The Dukes went head to head against the South Alabama Jaguars in their last game, winning 31-23. Jordan McCloud threw for 241 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception on 12-of-22 passing (54.5%) for the Dukes in that game versus the Jaguars. He also tacked on 10 carries for 61 yards. In the running game, Kaelon Black totaled 61 rushing yards on 19 carries (3.2 yards per carry). He also had one catch for three yards. Zach Horton led the receiving charge against the Jaguars, hauling in three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

James Madison Betting Insights

James Madison has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

