James Cook Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Running back James Cook faces a matchup versus the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (103.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Buffalo Bills play the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Cook a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Saints? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

James Cook Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.13

92.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.87

0.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.81

15.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking second with 19.8 fantasy points per game (59.5 total points). He is 11th in fantasy points among all players.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Cook toted the ball 19 times for 108 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with three catches (on three targets) for 10 yards as a receiver, good for 17.8 fantasy points.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Saints have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

New Orleans has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New Orleans has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Saints have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

