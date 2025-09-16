James Cook Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook will take on the 25th-ranked tun defense of the Miami Dolphins (139 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Cook for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

James Cook Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.69

73.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.48

16.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (eighth overall), racking up 41.7 fantasy points (20.9 per game).

Through two games this year, Cook has put up 41.7 fantasy points, running for 176 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 34 carries. He has also contributed 61 yards on six catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Last week against the New York Jets, Cook put up 25.5 fantasy points, carrying the ball 21 times for 132 yards (6.3 yards per carry) with one reception for three yards as a receiver.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Miami's defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Miami has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Miami has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

