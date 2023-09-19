James Cook Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Washington Commanders and their 17th-ranked run defense (109 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Cook a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Commanders? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Cook vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.33

10.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.26

61.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.01

16.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 59th overall, as he has posted 22.2 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In two games this year, Cook has generated 22.2 fantasy points, as he's run for 169 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 29 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 53 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cook carried 17 times for 123 yards (7.2 yards per carry) with four catches (on four targets) for 36 yards as a receiver, good for 15.9 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Washington has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown reception by two players this season.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Commanders have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Washington has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Commanders have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

