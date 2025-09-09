James Cook Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will be up against the team with last season's 17th-ranked rushing defense, the New York Jets (121.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Cook's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

James Cook Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.47

67.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.19

20.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook 2024 Fantasy Performance

Cook was near the league lead -- seventh at his position, 24th overall -- with 234.7 fantasy points (14.7 per game).

Cook picked up 16.2 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 13 carries for 44 yards and one touchdown, plus 58 receiving yards on five catches (five targets).

Cook picked up 27.5 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his best game last year.

Cook accumulated 25.4 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs (13 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 49 yards) in his second-best game last season.

Cook picked up 2.9 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 20 yards -- in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Cook accumulated 4.8 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 39 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his second-worst performance of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York gave up over 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Jets last year.

Through the air last season, New York gave up at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Through the air, the Jets didn't allow more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against New York last season, four players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Jets allowed 17 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

New York gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

Looking at run D, the Jets yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Jets gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.