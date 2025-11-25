James Cook Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook will be up against the 15th-ranked rushing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (105.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Cook's next game versus the Steelers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

James Cook Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 99.47

99.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.45

7.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Cook has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 16.4 fantasy points per game (180.7 total points). Overall, he is 17th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Cook has put up 42.0 fantasy points (14.0 per game), running for 217 yards and scoring one touchdown on 46 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 103 yards on 11 grabs (11 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Cook has posted 88.1 fantasy points (17.6 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 547 yards with three touchdowns on 92 carries. He has also contributed 114 yards on 12 catches (12 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he posted 33.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 19 carries, 216 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook's game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 4.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 49 yards on 15 carries on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up a TD reception by 16 players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus Pittsburgh this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Steelers this season.

