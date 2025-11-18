James Cook Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 12 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will face the Houston Texans, who have the third-ranked rushing defense in the league (87.1 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Cook, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Texans.

James Cook Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Game Date: November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 102.01

102.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.81

24.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 19th overall, as he has tallied 161.8 total fantasy points (16.2 per game).

In his last three games, Cook has put up 35.6 fantasy points (11.9 per game), running for 215 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 56 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 101 yards on nine grabs (nine targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Cook has delivered 77.9 total fantasy points (15.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 92 times for 518 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 101 yards on nine receptions (nine targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (33.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.9 points) in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, running for 49 yards on 15 carries.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Texans have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown reception by 10 players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Houston this season.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Houston this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Texans this season.

