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James Cook 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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James Cook 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

James Cook picked up 269.2 fantasy points last year, fifth among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the fifth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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James Cook Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points234.6154
2026 Projected Fantasy Points226.4317

James Cook 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers, Cook put up a season-high 33.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 19 carries, 216 yards, 2 TDs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Ravens16.213441550102
Week 2@Jets25.5211322110135
Week 3Dolphins17.8191081330118
Week 4Saints19.5221171430135
Week 5Patriots4.91549010049
Week 6@Falcons8.717870-0087
Week 8@Panthers33.6192162-00216

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James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers

The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Cook's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
James Cook3091,62112535.2
Josh Allen11257914315.2
Ray Davis58275074.7
Ty Johnson502003194.0

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Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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