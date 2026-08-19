James Cook 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

James Cook picked up 269.2 fantasy points last year, fifth among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the fifth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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James Cook Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 234.6 15 4 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 226.4 31 7

James Cook 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers, Cook put up a season-high 33.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 19 carries, 216 yards, 2 TDs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Ravens 16.2 13 44 1 5 5 0 102 Week 2 @Jets 25.5 21 132 2 1 1 0 135 Week 3 Dolphins 17.8 19 108 1 3 3 0 118 Week 4 Saints 19.5 22 117 1 4 3 0 135 Week 5 Patriots 4.9 15 49 0 1 0 0 49 Week 6 @Falcons 8.7 17 87 0 - 0 0 87 Week 8 @Panthers 33.6 19 216 2 - 0 0 216 View Full Table ChevronDown

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James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers

The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Cook's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Cook 309 1,621 12 53 5.2 Josh Allen 112 579 14 31 5.2 Ray Davis 58 275 0 7 4.7 Ty Johnson 50 200 3 19 4.0

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