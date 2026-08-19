James Cook 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
James Cook picked up 269.2 fantasy points last year, fifth among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the fifth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
James Cook Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|234.6
|15
|4
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|226.4
|31
|7
James Cook 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers, Cook put up a season-high 33.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 19 carries, 216 yards, 2 TDs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Ravens
|16.2
|13
|44
|1
|5
|5
|0
|102
|Week 2
|@Jets
|25.5
|21
|132
|2
|1
|1
|0
|135
|Week 3
|Dolphins
|17.8
|19
|108
|1
|3
|3
|0
|118
|Week 4
|Saints
|19.5
|22
|117
|1
|4
|3
|0
|135
|Week 5
|Patriots
|4.9
|15
|49
|0
|1
|0
|0
|49
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|8.7
|17
|87
|0
|-
|0
|0
|87
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|33.6
|19
|216
|2
|-
|0
|0
|216
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers
The Bills, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Cook's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|James Cook
|309
|1,621
|12
|53
|5.2
|Josh Allen
|112
|579
|14
|31
|5.2
|Ray Davis
|58
|275
|0
|7
|4.7
|Ty Johnson
|50
|200
|3
|19
|4.0
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.